With great sadness, we announce the passing of Barbara Ellen Bolte (nee McKeachie), on June 22nd in Coffs Harbour, Australia. She went peacefully after a short battle with cancer and a sudden onset of pneumonia.



Barbara spent her childhood romping through the hills of West Vancouver and attending Glenmore Elementary and Sentinel Secondary. While living in East Vancouver in the '80s and '90s, she dedicated herself to raising her two boys.



A lover of music and film, Barbara was always involved and enjoyed the urban cultural landscape evolving around her. While recovering from a severe car accident, she followed her heart to Australia in 1997, where she lived until the present day. While her life was a challenging one, her warm heart and creative spirit always shone through.



Barbara was a beloved member of the McKeachie family and is survived by her mother, Joyce; sons, Hunter and Jason; sister, Velma; and brother, Morley.



An interment service will take place at Ross Bay Cemetery in Victoria at 2 pm on July 9th.



