Barbara passed away peacefully on September 4th, 2019 at the age of 87.
One of the first kindergarten teachers on the North Shore, she was a fixture at Westview elementary school for many years. Even after retiring from teaching, her love of children saw her working in the Day Care program for the North Vancouver Recreation Centre for many more years.
Predeceased by her husband, the original Barbie and Ken are together again and ready for their next adventure.
Her family Paul, David and June will remember her with much love and happiness.
At her request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Normanna foundation.
Published in The North Shore News from Sept. 13 to Oct. 12, 2019