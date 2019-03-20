Barbara passed away quietly, after living four good years with cancer. She had a way of turning challenging times into better ones, managing to travel and enjoy her life during treatment, and touching many lives.
She was a gentle rebel, ahead of her time in many ways, she lived with an open heart and mind.
To everyone who loved and supported her, from friends and family, to the Oncology team, and finally the Palliative team, we thank you immensely.
She is lovingly missed.
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 20 to Apr. 18, 2019