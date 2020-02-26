Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jean (Dickey) LENAHAN. View Sign Obituary

Barb passed away peacefully at home in North Vancouver on February 3rd, 2020, at the age of 79. Barb was predeceased by her husband Timothy Kipp Lenahan who passed away in December 2000. She is survived by her children Mark (Alli) and Brenda; her grandchildren, Fionn, Molly and Cole and her companion, Greg Gaumont. We would like to thank North Shore Palliative Care and the MAID team for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Barb's memory to the charity of your choice. Her family will have a private gathering in the coming months to spread her ashes. Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020

