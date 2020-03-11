Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Joan (Fox) McLean. View Sign Obituary

The grand matriarch of the McLean Family will be forever missed. "The Nan" is survived by her brother, Tom Fox (Bev), her four children, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Plus of course her good friend Pat, many nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, the Ridgeway Lunch group and many life-long friends.



Barb was born and raised in North Van and became an elementary school teacher impacting the lives of those she taught. She would be the life of the party because her sense of humour knew no bounds. She called it like it was - a jerk is a jerk!



Barb is predeceased by her husband in 2013 of 56 years, Lloyd (Bubs). They lived most of their lives in the baby-shit yellow house on 20th in North Van until they retired to Parksville and Vernon until returning to North Van 10 years ago.



Family memories of the cabin on Okanagan Lake will be cherished by all. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.



The little shits miss you! Love you! Miss you, Nan (Barb, Mom & Gigi)!

