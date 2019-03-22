Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Joan WALDIE. View Sign

WALDIE, Barbara Joan March 6th, 1942 - March 14th, 2019 Barb passed away suddenly on March 14th at Lions Gate Hospital. She is survived by her husband Bob, sons Brian (Shelley), Bruce (Judy) and daughter Sharon (Parker) and her five amazing grandchildren, Dakota, Ryan (Natalie), Megan, Kylie (Carter) and Liam. Her sister, Dorothy, brothers Tom and Glen, brother-in-law Mike and sister-in-law Josette. In addition she is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends whom she considered family. She was predeceased by her parents, brother Ted and sister Beverly. Above all Barb cherished her family and friends, and the time she got to spend with them. We wish to extend a thank you to the nurses and doctors in emergency and ICU at Lions Gate Hospital for the care they gave her and a very special thank you to Dr. Bella Hughan. Words cannot properly convey her family's gratitude. A Celebration of Life will take place on Tuesday March 26th at 2pm at Seymour Golf and Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or to the . To write a condolence to the family, please go to







