SVENHARD, Barbara Mary (Miller) March 27, 1939 - April 10, 2019 It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Barb. She was born near Kennedy, Saskatchewan, to Forrest and Irene Miller. Along with her four siblings, she lived a typical prairie life. The family moved to North Vancouver in 1957, where she found love and adventure. Barb met David and they had three sons, Wayne (Kelly), Ken (Laura) and Jason. Together they ran several bakeries throughout BC. Returning to North Van she started working at Woolco in Capilano Mall, which later became Walmart. She had an unmatched work ethic and continued to work there for over 43 years, right up until her 80th birthday. Customers would seek her out for her expertise and humour. She met Stan Whittle, and they enjoyed many good years together. Barb was a country girl at heart, who never drove, but could walk for miles. She loved nature, gardening, country music, reading, card games, lottery tickets and spending holiday time on her son's farm in the North Okanagan. During the 70's Barb excelled at hitting home runs and tracking down fly balls on her ladies fast-pitch teams. She was an excellent cook and her handwriting and embroidery skills were exquisite. Barb was predeceased by her brother George, and leaves behind her siblings Melvin (Ollie), Bev (Sharon), Sharon (Clar) Dickson. Barb spent many years living with Sharon and Clar, where she was fortunate to receive so much love and care. She will be missed by her grandchildren Clayton, Jayden, Garnett, Jordanna, Tanner and many nieces and nephews. Our family will be forever grateful for her love. Special thanks to Dr. Walker and nurses Denise, Julie and Lisa at LGH. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 1:00pm at Lions Court Complex, 936 Bowron Crt., North Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the LGH Foundation.





