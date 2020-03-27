With heavy hearts, the family of Barbara Trimble announce her passing on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, following years of declining health. She was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend to all that got to know her. Mom joins her husband of 60 years, Charlie, and son, Christopher. She is survived by her children, Michael (Kim), Darlene (Brian), Joanne (Brian), and Jennifer (Paul); and her grandchildren, Laura, Chelsea, Christopher, Renee-Marie, Ashleigh, and Megan. Mom's joy came from her precious great-granddaughters. She is also survived by her sister Pat; sisters-in-law, Bea and Arlene, and her nieces and nephews. Our family wishes to thank the many people who worked tirelessly to keep Mom comfortable including, Dr. Cynthia Clark, Dr. Martin Lebl, and especially Dr. Justin Lee. Due to COVID-19 details of a small gathering will be provided at a later date. In lieu of flowers and cards, please consider a donation in her memory to Lions Gate Hospital Foundation or BC Children's Hospital. For more details see www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 27 to Apr. 25, 2020