DANIEL, Barry "Bear" September 15, 1948 - April 10, 2019 Barry "Bear" Trevor Daniel passed away the morning of April 10th with sister Sharon and niece Cynthia at his side. He had been struggling with the effects of COPD, however, he had some major surgery very recently when it was discovered he had colon cancer which ravaged his body, followed by a stroke. Barry was born in Kimberley, B.C. and grew up in Chapman Camp, BC. He graduated from Selkirk Senior Secondary, then received a Diploma of Technology in Industrial Engineering at SAIT, Calgary. He was predeceased by his Mum and Dad, Rita and John Daniel, sisters; Louise (who died shortly after birth) and Mary and brother Doug. Left to remember this quiet and humble brother are sisters; Sharon (Eugene) and Barb (Roger), brother-in-law; Bill (Carrie) and nieces; Susan, Sandra and Cynthia and their families. He loved skiing and became a downhill racer, being awarded several medals within BC. He was a champion bowler, winning dozens of trophies. His other interests included board and card games (especially crib), badminton, tennis and target shooting. He was an active member of the Air Cadets, achieving the rank of Sergeant. Barry loved spending summers at the family cabin in Windermere, BC which introduced him to his enjoyment of wilderness camping and hiking. He often accompanied Barb and Roger on their cycling holidays, transporting gear and setting up camp (for which they were truly grateful). In the early 1970's Barry began his successful career with Standard Oil, now Chevron, working in a few locations throughout BC. He commenced his long career at Westmount Chevron in the late 1970's where he was quickly promoted to the management team. Because of his long hair and beard the staff nick-named him "BEAR". He always gave that little bit extra, with a smile, to provide outstanding service to customers, for nearly 50 years! Barry had a great love of animals, particularly the dogs, who always looked forward to their "doggy" treats on their arrival at the Station. His furry customers will definitely miss him. Not only was he a very enthusiastic BC Lions supporter, he also had a lifelong passion for hockey. His interest in the game throughout his childhood later led him to be highly involved in playing goalie for several "Beer League" teams. For over 45 years he participated as an invaluable team member. Bear played fearlessly, including getting a "W" in his last game shortly before he died. Barry was also a huge Vancouver Canucks fan....a very special thanks to the customer who gave him luxury box tickets for the game the night before he was admitted to Lions Gate Hospital. As one of his colleagues stated, "Barry's honesty, kindness, quiet presence, work ethic and true care for his fellow man made him a stand-out individual". He is already being missed by the thousands of customers he served over the years at Westmount! The family extends special thanks to niece Cynthia, Dr. R. Brown and the staff at Lions Gate Hospital as well as Kim and Sandy Conrad for their loving care and kindness. The Conrads were like extended family and continually included him in many family dinners (when he was known to eat a lot!), anniversaries and events! A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences and tributes may be sent to the family by visiting







Suite 200 - 100 Park Royal South

West Vancouver , BC V7T 1A2

(604) 926-5121 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019

