PARSONS, Barry Dennis July 31, 1949 - August 12, 2020
Barry Dennis Parsons, age 71 years, passed away peacefully in his home in West Vancouver, B.C. on August 12, 2020 after living with cancer for many years. Lovingly survived by his wife, together for more than 50 years, Mary McCarthy Parsons, and their children The Reverend Canon Christopher Parsons (Anke), Dr. Matthew Parsons (Mary), and MSN Shannon Ernst (Thomas). Barry lived to see his first grandson, Arnold, born to join his four granddaughters, Hannah, Lucia, Bronwyn and Penelope. Barry was predeceased by his parents, Dennis and Helen Parsons from Salmo, B.C. and is survived by five sisters, Carol Clement (Gary), Sharon Christenson, Diane Deagle, Patricia Robison, and Janet Lanoville (Rick) and many nieces and nephews and good friends. Before retiring, Barry was a much-admired educator and Vice-Principal in many elementary and secondary North Vancouver schools. His passion for math and science encouraged and inspired thousands of North Shore students, many of whom he could still recall by name decades later. Barry had such an exceptional ability to build or repair anything from clocks to clothes to cakes to carpentry and a particular fondness for the outdoors, that he passed on to his children, including birdwatching, canoeing, gardening, fishing, reading, and walking his very beloved dog Bailley, who died just weeks before Barry. There is no doubt they happily greeted each other in Heaven, both straining for another long walk! A family gathering was held on September 1, 2020 in the garden of St. Stephen's Anglican Church, West Vancouver. If so desired, donations in Barry's name may be made to the C.H.I.L.D. Foundation, Suite 201, 2150 Western Parkway, UBC Campus, Vancouver, B.C. V6T 1V6 or through the website www.child.ca. Always Remembered and Never to be Forgotten