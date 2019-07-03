Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry Eric PANAR. View Sign Obituary

Barry was born in London England during WWII and moved to Canada with his mother when the war ended. His father joined them when he was discharged from the Canadian Army. After a stay in Saskatoon, he and his family moved to Vancouver, where he attended Talmud Torah and King Edward High School. Barry died suddenly and unexpectedly at his home while watching a PGA tournament. Barry loved watching sports, any sporting event. In his younger days, he was an avid curler and bowler. We know he would have been happy to see the Raptors win the NBA Championship. His parents, Phyllis and Howard; his sister Adele; and wife Deniece predeceased him. He is survived by his nieces Tetcha, Jody, Shelley and Jennie; nephews Joel and Doron; cousin Marlene; and ex-wife Marsha. He will be missed by the Wookey Clan, led by Wendy, and mishpocheh: Bonnie, Holly, Madelaine, Randy and Resa. Barry was active with the North Shore Silver Harbour Choir and the Seniors Acting Up ensemble. We are sure they will miss his enthusiasm, singing, and ukulele playing. There will be a drop-in gathering of friends and family on July 7th at 6101 Galbraith Crescent, Delta from 1-4PM. For further information, please email [email protected] Donations to the BC Cancer Agency, the Heart and Stroke Foundation of the SPCA would be greatly appreciated. May his memory be for a blessing. Published in The North Shore News from July 3 to July 4, 2019

