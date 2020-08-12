SMITH, Barry Geoffrey November 22, 1946 - July 26, 2020
It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and poppa on the morning of July 26th with his loving wife and 2 daughters at his side. After a valiant 19 months of battling cancer, he finally succumbed. He will be greatly missed by his childhood sweetheart and loving wife Jean of 52 years, daughter Jennifer (Trevor and children Micah, Caleb, Liam) and daughter Shannon. Born in Vancouver and beginning a lifelong career in the shipbuilding industry, once completing his education he advanced quickly to Shipyard Superintendent at Allied Shipbuilders in North Vancouver where he applied his skills to the production of tugs, barges, fishing boats, ferries and icebreakers. In 1985, he formed his own marine consulting firm, working internationally, consulting on and overseeing many challenging and interesting projects. His final years before retirement in 2017 were spent travelling back and forth to China and managing new construction for vessels being built for operation in Canada. Barry believed that you need to live life as you go along and that he did. He enjoyed life, loved to play and spent as much time as possible being with his family who were his greatest love. We couldn't have had a more wonderful, devoted and kind husband, father and grandfather. Once his family was grown, he and Jean travelled extensively. Although he found every country unique, he had a special place in his heart for Maui, where over the years he spent many wonderful, memorable family vacations with his girls. He was fortunate enough to take his last trip to beautiful Hawaii in 2019 before COVID changed the world. Barry had many interests including learning to play the guitar, gazing at the planets from his patio in the wee hours of the morning through his telescope, golf, music and travelling. He was a storyteller, always ready to relay an interesting tale in his own entertaining and comical way. His sense of humour remained to the end. He will be sorely missed by everyone that had the good fortune to know him. We were so blessed to have had him in our lives. A private family gathering will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the B.C. Cancer Society
or charity of your choice. WE WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER A HUI HOU (UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN)