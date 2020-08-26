Barry GOSNEY

GOSNEY, Barry Sandford This month, we lost a bright light, a wise soul, a gracious man who always had a twinkle in his eye. Barry was kind and compassionate, always offering a helping hand or a patient ear, and keen to share a laugh. He saw the best in everything and everybody, inspiring us all to do the same. Barry Sandford Gosney, from Dunedin, New Zealand, arrived in Vancouver in 1954. "Goz" - as he became known - came to see the Commonwealth Games and never left. He embraced Vancouver with all it had to offer - yet remained a Kiwi at heart. As one of Ethel Shannon and Phil Gosney's three sons, Barry, with brothers Leo and Graham, grew up loving sports, while developing the values he would carry with him his whole life. Barry's Commerce degree from Otago University, track and field accomplishments, passion for rugby and infectious personality prepared him well for those early years in Vancouver. Barry landed a job at a CA firm and once the interviewer realized Barry was a Kiwi "rugger", they moved some furniture aside and proceeded to practise "rucking" skills - the ideal interview! The Vancouver Rowing Club rugby team welcomed Goz; the Sitzmark Ski Club was founded; nights at the Hotel Georgia pub were legendary and lifelong friendships grew. In 1956 Barry met Judy Day on a summer weekend visit to Yellow Point Lodge and a loving partnership was formed that would last over 60 years. In 1960, with their first child Robyn just months old, Barry and Judy headed to New Zealand. Ronald was born, but his introduction to NZ was brief, as Barry soon realized Vancouver offered better job prospects. The family returned to Canada and reconnected with Judy's sister Pat Sinclair, husband Bob, and parents Gertrude and Eddie. Life on Creery Avenue began in 1964 and was home for 52 years. Goz loved all of the pets that came through the front door, the hummingbirds and the eagles that perched on nearby trees, his garden and planters, and above all, the spectacular view and time on the deck. Neighbours and deep friendships were front and centre. In the summers, the family would visit Watch Lake in the Cariboo - and Cabin 5 - another special place for Goz. His love for rugby, but particularly All Blacks rugby, had him routinely waking up at 3am to catch a game on TV. Post-retirement, West Van's Fit Fellas, exercising - and yukking it up with the guys - brought enjoyment and more friendships for over 30 years. Barry and Judy also made trips to NZ to reconnect with family and old friends, times that he cherished. Goz's kindness and compassion extended to everyone. He was immensely respected in business for his principles and ethics. A friend and coworker recalled, "He was the most generous person (in this business) that I ever met with regard to giving people time." This trait extended to his grandchildren Sadie, Anna and Flynn (Goz was known as "Boo" to Flynn). There was nothing - tricks, sports and jokes included - that Goz/Boo would not do for them. Always ready to meet them at their level, he could be found on the floor playing polly pockets, tobogganing or running along behind as he taught them to ride bikes. Their joy and accomplishments were his greatest joy and just hanging out with them was one of his greatest pleasures. In the last few years Barry had become a card-carrying regular at Caffé Artigiano, where he'd chat with staff and regulars, grab a sticky bun and a coffee, and settle in with the paper. He was also known to bus tables there when it looked like help was needed. That was Goz, and so much more… We all have our stories and memories of him, and he would want nothing more than for us to smile and say, "G'day Goz, I'm doing great, thanks." Barry's twinkle in his eye and gracious demeanour were part of him to the end. The nurses and care workers who looked after him in his final months often commented, "he is our favorite." Barry passed peacefully, surrounded by family. He was predeceased by beloved wife Judy Day Gosney, and is survived by daughter Robyn Gosney and Mike Tanner (Flynn), son Ron and Janet Gosney (Sadie and Anna), and brother Graham Gosney (Lynne). The family will wait until we can all gather to celebrate Barry's life. No flowers by request. Keep smilin', Goz. We miss you.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store