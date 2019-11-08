BATE, Barrie E.G. Born in Workington, England on January 17, 1932, he passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019. He lived the past 44 years in North Vancouver. Barrie enjoyed a successful career in the Insurance Industry. He was past President of the Insurance Institute, The BC Brokers Association and Lynn Valley Seniors. He was predeceased by his loving wife Barbara and is survived by his family Gillian Parrott (Robert, Julia and Ronnie), Andrew Bate (Jennifer, Alexandria and Bradley), Cathy Allinson (Robert and Amy) and David Glover (Dylan). A Celebration of Life will be held on November 23, 2019 at the Lynn Valley Community Center, 3590 Mountain Highway, North Vancouver from 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Red Cross or Lions Gate Hospital.
Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019