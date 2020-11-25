BEATTIE, Raymond John (Ray) December 30, 1950 - November 8, 2020 With sadness the family of Ray Beattie announce his passing on November 8, 2020 in 100 Mile House Hospital. Ray was born on December 30th, 1950 in North Van General Hospital, to John (Jack) and Marjorie (Marj) Beattie, the oldest of five siblings. He attended Norgate and Lonsdale Elementaries, Sutherland Junior High and Carson Graham Senior. He was a member of the North Vancouver Boys' Band. He graduated from Carson Graham in 1968. He left North Van shortly after graduating to live in Port McNeil, BC, where he worked many years for VIN TOW Towing. And, in later years ran a car parts store. While with Vin Tow Tow, he was a member of the "VIN TOW VAMPIRES" Broom Ball team. He returned to North Van in the early eighties. He worked for the North Van School Board (like his father and grandfather before him). He and a friend set up a small workshop where they both made furniture. Upon retirement, he moved to the 100 Mile House area. "He loved the woods and was happiest there". He was predeceased by his father Jack in January, 2013 and his younger brother David (Dave) in 1986 as well as his nephew J. Mac. He is survived by his Mum Marj, his brother Bill (Donna) of Edmonton, his sister Laurie (Karl) of New Westminster, and his sister Bonnie (Doug) of Abbotsford, and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. Special thanks the wonderful staff and care workers of 100 Mile Hospital. Donations to 100 Mile Hospital. His family will have a private memorial next summer.







