CHRISTENSEN, Bent Vig It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bent Vig Christensen on June 7, 2020, born September 19, 1934 in Esbjerg, Denmark. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jette; children Dan (Dawn), Ken (Kasey), Ann (James); grandchildren, Jennifer, Cara, Kyle, Mandy, Kelsey, Kayla and Samantha; sisters in Denmark, Inge (Niels) and Kirsten (Bent); and many nieces and nephews in Vancouver, Denmark, Sweden and Australia. Bent came to Canada in 1957 with two of his childhood friends, Chris and Erik, and made North Vancouver their home where they met their wives and raised their families. One of the first places he rented was a room from Anton and Rigmor, who remains dear friends to this day. He was an Electrician by trade, his passion was fishing but also loved working in his garden and spending time with family and friends. He was a hard worker and took good care of his wife and will be missed by many. At this time, there is no celebration of life scheduled, however when time allows, a family and friend event will be organized.







