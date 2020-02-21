It is with an aching heart and great sadness that I announce Bernard's passing from this world on February 4. Born in Leeds, Yorkshire, he was a much-loved husband to his wife of almost 60 years, Judy, a wonderful father to our two sons Michael (Christina) and Geoffrey (Michelle), and a beloved grandfather to his granddaughter Hailey. Bernard was a very special man with strong principles. He was kind, generous, and very patient; setting a fine example for his two sons. His working career was always in the airline business, starting in England with BOAC, BEA, and British South American Airlines. During his early days of flying, he met many interesting people, and there was often a celebrity on board. He emigrated to Canada in 1957 and was employed by Canadian Pacific Airlines, and later by Air Canada as Directing Manager of In-flight Standards and Procedures. When Bernard retired, he and Judy took up lawn bowling in West Vancouver and also enjoyed cruising. No service by request.
Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 21 to Mar. 21, 2020