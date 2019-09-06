Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard F. (Grumpy) ELLIOTT. View Sign Service Information McKenzie Funeral Services Suite 200 - 100 Park Royal South West Vancouver , BC V7T 1A2 (604)-926-5121 Obituary

ELLIOTT, Bernard F. "Grumpy" Born November 1, 1931 in Economy, Colchester County, Nova Scotia, and passed away peacefully August 26, 2019 in Vancouver B.C. Husband, Beloved Father and Grumpy, Entrepreneur, Bush Pilot, Author, Artist, Poet, Inventor, Philosopher, Intuitive, Spiritual Advisor, Neighborhood Character, Mentor to many, and Friend. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Lorraine (Nishiguchi) and their daughters Sandra and Maureen, and his granddaughters Alexandra (Ergas) and Emily (Westwick); his Ontario daughter Alicia Chasse and her children Chantalle, Elizabeth and Matthew; and his Hawaiian son Stanford Carr, his wife Kathy and their children Stanford Jr, Dustin and Celine. Grumpy was a force of nature - a strong presence with a booming voice and a very dry sense of humour. In recent years, he could be found holding court in his Man Cave "Bern's Bar" or his beloved Teahouse which he painstakingly built by hand over many years to bring the true character and charm of Nova Scotia into his own backyard. He was happiest when he was writing - and wrote several very entertaining books on his life adventures and childhood memories. He loved sharing and debating his views on the many mysteries of life. Over his lifetime he wrote hundreds of poems and ditties, always with a humorous bent. Although not a religious man in the conventional sense, he was deeply spiritual. A celebration of Grumpy's life will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2 pm. Highlands United Church at 3255 Edgemont Blvd., North Vancouver. To share a special story or memory of Bernard or to sign the book of condolences, please visit www.mckenziefuneralservices.com . In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation.





