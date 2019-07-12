Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice Lillian Sherlock (nee) WALKER. View Sign Obituary

WALKER, Bernice Lillian (nee) Sherlock Bernice died peacefully at Suncreek Village, Surrey, BC at the age of 90. She was predeceased by her husband Ken and son Paul. Bernice was born in Calgary, Alberta in 1928 and moved to the Lower Mainland with her family in the early 1930s. Bernice grew up in Kits and was a proud 1946 Kitsilano High School Grad. She married Ken in 1950 and moved to North Vancouver where they raised their family in the Capilano Highlands. Bernice was an Edgemont Village original for over 60 years. Bernice leaves behind daughter Carole (Mike), and sons Marke (Robyn), and Tim (Cindy), and brother Ken (Linda). Five grandchildren in 5 years fulfilled her fondest wish. She loved her grandchildren and followed them as they grew and was very proud of the adults they have become. David, Josh, Morgan, Brittany (Bobby) and James will miss her dearly. Bernice lived a full and happy life surrounded by her loving family. Our thanks to the staff at Suncreek (Magnolia Unit) for their compassionate care of Bernice. No service by request.





