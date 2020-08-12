BEREZIUK, Bernice Mae (nee Roberts)
Born on November 5, 1930, Mae passed away on August 6, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born and raised in Nanaimo. Predeceased by her parents Alice and Owen, husband Fred, brothers Arthur, Bill, George and John and sisters Pat and Nell. She is lovingly survived by her daughter Penny (Ross), grandchildren Owen and Ella, sister-in-law Fjola (Arthur), many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Mae was a bookkeeper by trade. She enjoyed gardening, knitting and was accomplished at crochet, reading, visits with her grandchildren, and browsing the thrift stores. She enjoyed life and was always smiling, always happy, with a great sense of humor, a very loving person. Mae passed suddenly, this being a great shock to all. She will be sadly missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mae's memory to the Salvation Army. Richmond Funeral Home Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca