Born on a farm in Nivala, Finland, Bertha came to Canada in her early 20s. She met her husband, Roy, in Ocean Falls, eventually settling in North Vancouver where she raised her family. Bertha always loved her garden. She is survived by her son, Dave (Brenda); grandsons, Trevor and Lukas; and siblings, Veikko and Kerttu; plus nieces and nephews in Finland and Sweden. She is sadly predeceased by her husband, Roy, (2004) and son, Norman, (1981). The family would like to thank her friend, Terttu, whose regular visits were a treasured part of her days, and the staff at Evergreen House for their compassionate care. A Memorial Service and reception will be held at Boal Chapel on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Hope Centre c/o Lions Gate Hospital Foundation.
Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 5 to Mar. 5, 2020