BEST, Joan May 17, 1923 - April 10, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joan Best, at the age of 95. She will be deeply missed by son Michael Wiles (Linda), and stepchildren Bob Best (Lynette) and Lesley Knight (Ian). She was predeceased by her parents Arthur and Mary Lewis, brothers Wyndham and Denver, and husbands Douglas Wiles and David Best. She was born in the small Welsh mining village of Blaengarw. At age 12, following the death of her father, she moved with her family to London, England where she met and married Douglas Wiles. At age 65 she moved to Canada to be close to her son, and later met and married David Best. She was a very outgoing person, had an understated British sense of humour and made many good friends wherever she went. Joan was an active member of several churches throughout her life, and found enjoyment from the company of her dogs Tessa, Muffin and Daisy, and her hobbies quilting and needle work. A memorial service and reception will be held at West Vancouver United Church, 2062 Esquimalt Avenue, West Vancouver on Friday May 10, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lighthouse Harbour Ministries, Unit 1, 260 East Esplanade, North Vancouver, BC V7L 1A3.







