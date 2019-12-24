Beautiful Betty Malcolm, January 24, 1935
Elegant Elizabeth Cole, December 14, 2019
Elizabeth "Betty" Cole
Woman of Two Continents and Loves
Bonnie Scotland by birth and Canada, her chosen home
of promise and adventure
Now on her final voyage,
She'll swim the seven seas, dance on moonbeams and sing sweet, starry melodies.
With a fare-thee-well,
She'll wish us to laugh, be of good cheer and company, to enjoy life's simple pleasures and surprises. To continue to 'go with the flow' and 'see how it goes.'
She is not gone; only just on her way:
The Smiler, The Singer, Dancer, Whistler, Saxone Ladies Sports Champion (twice), Great Cook and Entertainer, Typist/Note/Letter Writer, and forever - The Romantic.
Last of her Clan. One-of-a-Kind, Lady of Luck and Don's true Folly.
Wife, mother, grand/great/great-great-grandmother; both beautiful and elegant.
Always her own person. Beloved and Unforgettable.
our Betty, our Elizabeth
P.S.
Bon Voyage, Mother. Write Soon.
A Christmas Wish for You and Dad
"May your days be merry and bright
And may all your Christmases be white."
xo
