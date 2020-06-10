It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beautiful mother. Mom is lovingly remembered by her children, Carole, Ernie, Dianne (Ron), and Donna (Clint); her 11 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Gordon, and daughter, Kathy.



Born in Powell River, she settled in North Vancouver in 1968 - a BC girl through and through. During WWII she worked in Vancouver for Boeing assembling war planes. Always up for adventure, Mom and Dad spent many wonderful years motorhome-ing across North America and cruising internationally. She continued to travel abroad until 2014. Love and laughter were always abundant in Mom's home. She lit up every room with her smile. Even in her mid-nineties, she was always the last one on the dance floor, usually well after midnight. An avid gardener and animal lover, she met every day with a cheerful, positive outlook that carried her gracefully through life. Her laughter flowed easily and her love knew no bounds. We will miss you forever, Mom.



