It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of our father, grandpa, uncle, husband, and friend, Bill Toy Wing Mah. Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Mae - together for 64 years; sons, Perry, Tom (Debbie), Peter (Julie), and Johnny; grandchildren, Hailey, Gillian, and Riley; and many other relatives and friends.



Bill was born in Taishan, Guangdong province, China and immigrated to Canada in 1949 where he began working in restaurants located in towns throughout the Peace River region of Alberta. After many hours of hard work, he was finally able to start his own restaurant in 1955. In 1956, he returned to Hong Kong where he met and married Mae. After returning to Canada, they successfully owned restaurants in Alberta until 1968 while also starting their family. In 1969 they moved to North Vancouver where the family owned and operated a small grocery store (Harold's Market) until retiring in 1997.



Bill's personality was often larger than life. You always knew he was in the room as he had a quick sense of humour that made for many loud and boisterous evenings with friends.



An active member in the Mah Benevolent Society of Vancouver, he routinely assisted with the coordination and running of many annual events put on by the Society.



After retiring Bill and Mae spent time travelling with friends to many places including the far east and the United States.



In his retirement years, he enjoyed dancing at the Thunderbird Community Centre, having dim sum with friends, and playing mahjong. He also loved going to the casino.



Bill was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend who will surely be missed by all who knew him.



Our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses at Lion's Gate Hospital. Donations in his memory can be made to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation.



Due to the current Covid19 pandemic restrictions, a funeral service for immediate family only will be held at Glenhaven Memorial Chapel, where flowers can also be sent. A post-Covid reception will be planned at a later date.



