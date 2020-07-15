BINNS, Dorean Isabel (nee Curry) July 27, 1934 - July 6, 2020 With sorrow we announce the passing or Dorean on July 6, 2020 at the age of 85. She was peacefully released from pain with her dear husband Jack and son John and daughter-in-law Miyuki by her side. Dorean was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. she was married to her high school sweetheart for over 65 years. She had known Jack from her high school days at North Van High. She loved North Van and over the years she made many friends. When children arrived they went camping in tents, then trailers with neighbours and friends for many great memories. Dorean and Jack were great travellers by motorhome; and then by air and cruise ships in their later years. Dorean was a longtime member of the Eagles Club and was involved in their charitable work. She will be missed by loving members of her family and friends. Dorean requested no service and flowers are gratefully declined. A donation to BC Cancer or Lions Gate Hospital would be much appreciated.







