Blake H. Robinson (May 23, 1939 - December 16, 2019)
Obituary

It is with great sadness that the North Shore ConneXions Society wishes to announce the death of Blake Hume Robinson, aged 80. Born May 23, 1939 in Langley, BC, and passed away suddenly on December 16th, 2019. Blake will be sadly missed by all his friends, and especially his roommates and the staff at Peters Road House where he lived for many years.

There will be a memorial held on Tuesday, March 3, at 2 pm, at First Memorial Funeral Services at 1505 Lillooet Road.
Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 12 to Mar. 12, 2020
