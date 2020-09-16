READ, Blanche Hope Blanche, 99, passed away at 6:15 P.M. on Monday, August 24th, in her room at the Fairhaven Care Home in Burnaby, B.C. Blanche was born on June 19th, 1921 in Hudson Hope, B.C. to her mother Martha and her father Frank Perry, a gold prospector. She was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Perry, of North Vancouver. Blanche is survived by her beloved children, Ronald and Janice, their respective spouses, Gloria and Michael, her grandchildren, Sabrina, Christopher, Jennifer, and her great-grandchildren, Claudia, Ellery, Beatrice, Evelyn, Hudson, and Elle. Our mother Blanche was an amazing role model and her love was always unconditional. Never one to favor one child over the other, our mother always offered us her support and wisdom, and was a world of strength for her children. Despite all the challenges life threw her, Blanche was a beacon of hope, always looking forward and never back. Not one to ask things of others, our mother's independence coupled with her generosity left her respected and admired amongst all who had the pleasure of knowing her. From a young age, Blanche expressed her passion for helping others through charitable causes, and volunteered with organizations such as the Red Cross, Voting Enumeration and the Salvation Army throughout her life. Blanche was a pioneer in her efforts, initiating the first ever lunch program at General Brock Elementary School in the 1950s. Blanche worked enthusiastically as an Office Manager for Polk and Company until the age of 75, and following her retirement, volunteered in the children's library at Science World. She also spent her time volunteering with the North Shore Handicapped Association, where she brought joy and support to those living with disabilities. Blanche lived a healthy and active lifestyle, and in her later years found a wonderful community at the North Shore Recreation Center. At the center, with the help of her infectious personality and enthralling stories, she made friends with members of all ages. Until the age of 94, Blanche was a bubbly member of the North Vancouver community, who enjoyed spending her time at the Lonsdale Quay Market and long walks along the quiet streets. In the wake of COVID-19, unfortunately, there will be no funeral service at this time. With love in our hearts, our family will make arrangements in the future to celebrate our mother's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Fairhaven Care Home in Burnaby, B.C. Mom, you will be terribly missed.







