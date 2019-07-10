Marie passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019, in West Vancouver. She will be missed by her three children, Colin (Trish), Catherine, and Rob (Lisa); her grandchildren, Trevor, Kevin, Arleigh, and Ethan; and her brother, Ross Regan.
Marie was born in Calgary and raised in Vancouver, spending most of her life in West Vancouver. Marie taught high school in North Vancouver and travelled extensively during her retirement.
Our family would like to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Inglewood Care Centre.
There will be a private family service, by request.
Published in The North Shore News from July 10 to Aug. 8, 2019