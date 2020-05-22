Bodo passed away peacefully at Lions Gate Memorial Hospital on May 8, at 1:15 am. Bodo will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Rosalinde, and his family in Canada, as well as his family in Germany. Bodo was very proud of his career as an insulator and was a strong supporter of his union - The BC Insulators Union local 118. Bodo was also a long-standing member of the Rotary Club Lions Gate and organized many events over the years. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to know him and call him a friend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rotary Club Lions Gate.



