Bodo Vajen
July 20, 1931 - May 08, 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bodo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bodo passed away peacefully at Lions Gate Memorial Hospital on May 8, at 1:15 am. Bodo will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Rosalinde, and his family in Canada, as well as his family in Germany. Bodo was very proud of his career as an insulator and was a strong supporter of his union - The BC Insulators Union local 118. Bodo was also a long-standing member of the Rotary Club Lions Gate and organized many events over the years. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to know him and call him a friend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rotary Club Lions Gate.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved