Boguslaw Benedykt (Ben) NIZIO
03/21/29 - 06/06/2020
NIZIO, Boguslaw Benedykt (Ben) March 21, 1929 - June 6, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Ben Nizio at home on June 6, 2020 with his beloved wife Sheila at his side. Ben was born in Warsaw, Poland and participated in the Warsaw Uprising resistance as a teenager in 1944. He emigrated to Canada in 1952 where he first lived in Montreal, and several years later settled permanently in West Vancouver. He was a long-time member of the Canadian Legion Branch 60, and a dedicated member of the Polish Veterans Association of B.C. Ben was predeceased by his son Lawrence in 2018, and is survived by his wife Sheila, sons Andrew (Billie-Jo) and Michael, daughter-in-law Rae-Lee (Drew), grandchildren Oliver, Abigail, Eli, Hunter and Scott, sister Mrs. Wiesia Suchorski, and many other family members and friends. Due to current gathering restrictions, a private family funeral has taken place.



Published in North Shore News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
