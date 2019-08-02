Bohdan Pidlisecky, loving father and husband, died peacefully on July 12, 2019, at Vancouver General Hospital, surrounded by his family.
Bohdan was born in Saskatchewan and moved to the West Coast to pursue his career in engineering, and ultimately raise a family. He was a kind and generous man who always spent his time helping and teaching others. His passion for golf, fishing, being in nature, Canadian Armed Forces history, and working in the toolshed provided inspiration for his family.
Bohdan is remembered and deeply missed by his wife, Alexis; sons, Michael (Dianne) and Adam (Rachel); grandsons, Matthew and Christopher; sisters, Anne and Mary; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins in both British Columbia and Manitoba
To honour Bohdan, a park bench will be installed in the City of North Vancouver at Mahon Park.
Published in The North Shore News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 31, 2019