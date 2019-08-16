Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bradley Lawrence PARKER. View Sign Obituary

PARKER, Bradley Lawrence December 20, 1959 - August 7, 2019 After being diagnosed with stage four esophagus cancer in June, Brad passed away very peacefully at the Kelowna Hospice House. Predeceased by his father, Nelson (1998) and mother, Florence (2005). Loved and survived by brother Stephen (Louise), nephews and nieces Michael (Kaitlin), Crystal (Louise), Matthew (Sal), and Amber. Worked with father in 1980's and 1990's performing heating and air conditioning services in the Oliver area as Russell Industries. He was recently on the verge of starting a new career serving Kelowna as a bus driver. He took photography at Selkirk College and was always willing to share his talent at many social gatherings. Brad's passions were riding his Harley Davidson very fast as well as being a naturally talented golfer; with Fairview Mountain being his favorite course. His charismatic smile and personality made Brad an easy guy to like. His commitment to maintaining his connections to all his family and friends including his high school classmates from North Vancouver, as well as those he rode or played golf with, made Brad a much loved and valued friend. While a formal Celebration of Life is not planned, we encourage all his friends to gather in their locales to remember and share the great experiences they had with Brad. Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting





