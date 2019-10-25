BRAWNER, Dr. Carroll Oliver "Chuck" Dr. Carroll Oliver Brawner "Chuck" age 90, passed away peacefully at Cedarview Lodge in North Vancouver on September 28th, 2019. Survived by, and lovingly remembered by his wife, Isabella, children Catherine Anne Peters (Allan), Randall Gordon Brawner (Holly), Suzanne Marcia Bell (David) and Gregory Vernon Brawner. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. A celebration of Chuck's life will be held Saturday, November 2nd at 2:00 p.m. at West Vancouver Presbyterian Church.
Published in The North Shore News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019