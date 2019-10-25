Dr. BRAWNER Carroll "Chuck" Oliver

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. BRAWNER Carroll "Chuck" Oliver.
Obituary

BRAWNER, Dr. Carroll Oliver "Chuck" Dr. Carroll Oliver Brawner "Chuck" age 90, passed away peacefully at Cedarview Lodge in North Vancouver on September 28th, 2019. Survived by, and lovingly remembered by his wife, Isabella, children Catherine Anne Peters (Allan), Randall Gordon Brawner (Holly), Suzanne Marcia Bell (David) and Gregory Vernon Brawner. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. A celebration of Chuck's life will be held Saturday, November 2nd at 2:00 p.m. at West Vancouver Presbyterian Church.
logo
Published in The North Shore News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.