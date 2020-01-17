Brenda A.M. Reid (August 14, 1956 - December 16, 2019)
With deep sadness, this is to announce Brenda's sudden passing, following a hard-fought year. Her life was one of caring and generosity of spirit. She tenaciously overcame a lot of lifelong strife. Brenda's humour and raucous laughter filled a room. Her profound love for her family is beyond measure. The word friend was truly important to Brenda, enriching everyone for knowing her.

Survived by son, Josh; his wife, Carla; granddaughters, Avery and Kohen; son, Jason; his wife, Kimberly; and grandsons, Zach and Jonah. Please share thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book.
Published in The North Shore News from Jan. 17 to Feb. 15, 2020
