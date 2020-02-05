Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda CHERRINGTON. View Sign Service Information Hollyburn Funeral Home 1807 Marine Drive West Vancouver , BC V7V1J7 (604)-922-1221 Obituary

CHERRINGTON, Brenda Joan Brenda died peacefully on January 14th, 2020 at Lions Gate Hospital. She is survived by her brother Douglas Cherrington and her beloved partner and spouse of 34 years, William Riddall. She was predeceased by her parents James and Moira. Brenda was born in Nelson, BC, and moved to Penticton, BC in her youth but spent most of her life in both North and West Vancouver. She graduated from West Vancouver High and eventually UBC, after which she discovered her life long passion for travel and adventure when she spent two years living and working throughout Europe. She was a very active person, having spent her youth playing field hockey, basketball and competitive swimming and her adult years skiing and playing tennis. Brenda enjoyed a long and successful career as a Human Resources practitioner, both with the federal and the provincial public service. Brenda was most passionate about gardening, bird feeding, reading and kept her mind bright with Sudoku and NY Times crosswords. She loved her many summer vacations, including camping and swimming in Osoyoos and enjoying the beauty at Yellowpoint. Brenda lived a life full of love, fun and travel. She was fortunate to have so many wonderful friends with whom she shared very special times. Brenda had a strong belief in giving back to the community which she did throughout her life, so in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.







Brenda died peacefully on January 14th, 2020 at Lions Gate Hospital. She is survived by her brother Douglas Cherrington and her beloved partner and spouse of 34 years, William Riddall. She was predeceased by her parents James and Moira. Brenda was born in Nelson, BC, and moved to Penticton, BC in her youth but spent most of her life in both North and West Vancouver. She graduated from West Vancouver High and eventually UBC, after which she discovered her life long passion for travel and adventure when she spent two years living and working throughout Europe. She was a very active person, having spent her youth playing field hockey, basketball and competitive swimming and her adult years skiing and playing tennis. Brenda enjoyed a long and successful career as a Human Resources practitioner, both with the federal and the provincial public service. Brenda was most passionate about gardening, bird feeding, reading and kept her mind bright with Sudoku and NY Times crosswords. She loved her many summer vacations, including camping and swimming in Osoyoos and enjoying the beauty at Yellowpoint. Brenda lived a life full of love, fun and travel. She was fortunate to have so many wonderful friends with whom she shared very special times. Brenda had a strong belief in giving back to the community which she did throughout her life, so in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close