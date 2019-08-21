Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda CLARK. View Sign Service Information Hollyburn Funeral Home 1807 Marine Drive West Vancouver , BC V7V1J7 (604)-922-1221 Obituary

CLARK, Brenda (Strutt, Class) May 3rd, 1925 - August 4th, 2019 Our beautiful mum "fell off the perch" on Sunday evening August 4th. She was in my sister's arms at the time. Mom would often say, "When I drop off the perch", or "if I was a dog, you would put me down" and "l'm ready for the bone yard!" I think she had a premonition in the last couple of years that she may not live a lot longer. Heart failure set in, as well as back pain. She could no longer do the things she loved to do…all the activities at the West Vancouver Senior Centre. She was a choir member and an avid Rambler! Mum loved music! She said she always had music in her head. She loved to read. She would get through three or four books in two weeks. And she loved the American news! Especially with that "ass" Trump fouling up American politics. "Happy Hour" and the news went hand in hand…a vodka martini in one hand and the remote in the other. Mom was born in London, England in 1925. She had three older siblings. She always said her childhood was idyllic. She loved her father so much but was very wary of him at the dinner table. He would have a wooden spoon on hand if anybody dared to not mind their manners and then he would give his signature cross eyed glare. WW2 began and mum was sent to Midhurst to attend school in the country. London was being bombed! Little did she know that her future husband was piloting one of those German Luftwaffe planes… most likely dropping bombs on English soil! She joined the WRENS at 19. She loved being with the young women, stockpiling bombs on English bombers. She often talked about that time and I think it was one of the best times of her life. She studied physiotherapy and got her degree. Physiotherapists were in great demand at the time because of the polio epidemic. She and three other girls came to Canada to ski. Medicine Hat, Alberta was their first stop but the mountains were too far away! So one year later they moved to Vancouver, British Columbia where she worked at George Pearson Hospital with polio victims and then later Lions Gate Hospital. She met our father on Hollyburn Mountain in 1952. He was a ski instructor and a handsome one at that. His English wasn't perfect because he had just moved to Canada from Germany. He zeroed in on mum immediately! He showed up unannounced at the girls' doorstep on Nanton Avenue after only a couple of ski lessons. They were married in 1955. They had two daughters… me, Fiona and my sister Sabrina. They were very very proud of us. And I know we both think we had the best parents in the world! Mum didn't want anything special when she "dropped off the perch" but she did say that if we were to do something, she would like her friends to get together at the Senior Centre. So we will be having a gathering in the Marine Room at the WV Senior Centre on September 28th, 2019 from 2-4 pm. We have heard some of you have already been reminiscing so please do bring your stories to share. Mum LOVED animals. In lieu of flowers, a small donation to the SPCA would be nice if you wish to give something.







