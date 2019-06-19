CUMMING, Brenda 1942 - 2019 Brenda was born November 3, 1942 in Victoria, BC. She was a loving Mother, Sister, Grandma, Friend and Wife. She brought magic to our lives that will always be with us. She will be missed. She is survived by her husband Doug, son Ian, daughter Lori, grandchildren Talisa, Kaleigh, Andrew and Skylar, Sister Elaine with husband Chris and Brother Maurice with wife Cathy. Proceeded in death by parents Harold and Peggy Good. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the St. Paul's Foundation at helpstpauls.com
Published in The North Shore News from June 19 to June 20, 2019