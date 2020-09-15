The family of Brenda Marie Julienne Rovner regretfully inform the community that she passed away the afternoon of September 7, 2020, peacefully, surrounded by her family. A generous mother, a vivacious leader, a righteous advocate for the worker, Brenda forged a safe haven at her home in North Vancouver where she was a nurturer to many. She embodied the principles of radical kinship, inclusivity, and kindness. She was brilliant; she always filled out her crosswords in pen. She was born Marie Brenda Julienne Pickersgill on the 20th of September, 1961, in Levis, Quebec. Her tenacious French roots, in collaboration with a vigorous Virgo sun, gave her a foundation of discernment and wisdom she used to move through the world as a beacon of hope and endurance. She leaves behind her three daughters, Rachelle, Natasha, and Amelia Rovner as well as her mother, Denyse Pickersgill and her siblings, Neil, Michelle, and Julie Pickersgill. She will be sorely missed, but lives on in the smiles of her daughters, who ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Downtown Eastside Women's Shelter. The family would also like to extend their immense gratitude to the nurses and staff at the North Shore Hospice; the support Brenda and her loved ones received there facilitated an end of life transition that was spacious and calm. To her extended family at Capilano University, knowing Brenda shared so many good years with such a caring community brings her daughters a deep comfort. They ask you remember her strength and her laughter reverberating through the halls, her high heels echoing through the stairwell, her Coco Chanel filling the air with the scent of vetiver and rose. Visions of her auburn hair dancing through a snowstorm of cherry blossoms. Memories of a powerful and deeply adored woman, who left us far too soon, but will never be forgotten.

Published in North Shore News from Sep. 15 to Oct. 14, 2020.