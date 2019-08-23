Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brent Kelly. View Sign Obituary

There is living, they say, that happens in dying. And, Brent Kelly approached dying like he approached living: with strength and quiet dignity. In the end, it was about simple things: a shower, a coffee, an open window, birds chirping, and his wife, Michele's, hand in his. Before then, it was about his family, the Bingleys and Kellys; friends; his fur child, Sienna, and other beloved pets (usually strays); hockey; coaching; his work in sales; collectibles; Corvettes; Elvis; and a good burger.



He often remembered trips to Hawaii as a young man with his pals. They called him "Buzz", after Buzz Aldrin, because of Brent's interest in space flight. Later in life, travel for him and Michele meant experiencing the local food, places, and people, which he would recall in detailed adventure logs.



He was a natural leader and the type of fellow who looked after others, most often by noticing something they needed and providing it. He was known for his cheffery of sandwiches and mostly-thawed waffles with berries placed strategically within the divots. And, he always made good coffee. A newly built cottage awaited him and his wife, after retirement, but that, like his missing years, will have to remain unfinished business.



No flowers, please. Instead, consider donating to the Crossroads Hospice Society, KidSport, or the Royal City Humane Society.



A celebration of Brent's life will take place on the afternoon of September 3rd, 2019. Please contact

There is living, they say, that happens in dying. And, Brent Kelly approached dying like he approached living: with strength and quiet dignity. In the end, it was about simple things: a shower, a coffee, an open window, birds chirping, and his wife, Michele's, hand in his. Before then, it was about his family, the Bingleys and Kellys; friends; his fur child, Sienna, and other beloved pets (usually strays); hockey; coaching; his work in sales; collectibles; Corvettes; Elvis; and a good burger.He often remembered trips to Hawaii as a young man with his pals. They called him "Buzz", after Buzz Aldrin, because of Brent's interest in space flight. Later in life, travel for him and Michele meant experiencing the local food, places, and people, which he would recall in detailed adventure logs.He was a natural leader and the type of fellow who looked after others, most often by noticing something they needed and providing it. He was known for his cheffery of sandwiches and mostly-thawed waffles with berries placed strategically within the divots. And, he always made good coffee. A newly built cottage awaited him and his wife, after retirement, but that, like his missing years, will have to remain unfinished business.No flowers, please. Instead, consider donating to the Crossroads Hospice Society, KidSport, or the Royal City Humane Society.A celebration of Brent's life will take place on the afternoon of September 3rd, 2019. Please contact [email protected] for the details. Published in The North Shore News from Aug. 23 to Sept. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close