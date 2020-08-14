1/
Brian Arthur Spence
October 15, 1962 - July 31, 2020
It is with deep sadness that Brian's family announces the sudden passing of Brian on July 31, 2020, at the age of 57. He was born on October 15, 1962, in North Vancouver. Brian was a wild one, and a one of a kind, well-known carver. He was a fun-loving and caring person. Brian is survived by his loving wife Shelly; stepsons, Justin and Dallas; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Jacob, Ryan, and Nickolas; mother-in-law, Jean; sisters-in-law, Laurie, Julie, and Tracey; nephews, Jason, Brandon, Harley, and Trevor; nieces, Vanessa and Mia. He was predeceased by his father, Patrick; younger brother, Roger; and best friend and sister, Wendy.

You're in my heart, you're in my soul, you're with me wherever I go.

Love you, Brian.

- Your wife, Shelly.

Published in North Shore News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
