It is with deep sadness that Brian's family announces the sudden passing of Brian on July 31, 2020, at the age of 57. He was born on October 15, 1962, in North Vancouver. Brian was a wild one, and a one of a kind, well-known carver. He was a fun-loving and caring person. Brian is survived by his loving wife Shelly; stepsons, Justin and Dallas; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Jacob, Ryan, and Nickolas; mother-in-law, Jean; sisters-in-law, Laurie, Julie, and Tracey; nephews, Jason, Brandon, Harley, and Trevor; nieces, Vanessa and Mia. He was predeceased by his father, Patrick; younger brother, Roger; and best friend and sister, Wendy.



You're in my heart, you're in my soul, you're with me wherever I go.



Love you, Brian.



- Your wife, Shelly.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store