Brian was born into a military family in England, and at the age of 18 joined the British army, serving from 1942 to 1948. He landed in Normandy in June 1944, was wounded in 1945, and demobilized as a captain. Brian immigrated in 1948 to Canada, settling in Vancouver where he met and married Hazel, his wife of 65 happy years. Hazel predeceased Brian in 2012. During their marriage, they travelled extensively, enjoying many sea/river cruises and land excursions. Brian joined B.C.Telephone Co shortly after his arrival in Canada, holding numerous senior management positions until his retirement in 1985. Thanks are extended to Hollyburn House and its staff for their support. Special thanks to his care aids, Margareta, Maribeth, and Tracy Sacre, who were so kind and caring. Brian will be missed by Keith and Sali Gray, who were his extended family for over 55 years.



No service by request.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store