Brian Bede BANNON
12/11/1935 - 09/01/2020
BANNON, Brian Bede December 11, 1935 - September 1, 2020 Brian passed away peacefully after a lengthy battle with cancer and recent dementia. Survived and deeply missed by Jean, his wife of 53 years, son Colin (Chloe), daughter Julie (Miguel), grandchildren Miles, Elliot and Sofia, and many relatives in England and Australia. Born in Yorkshire, England Brian was conscripted in 1953 and proudly served in the British Army R.E.M.E. Corps. Brian then met Jean and they moved to Sydney, Australia where they created their family. After ten years they relocated to West Vancouver in 1974, where Brian started his businesses. Brian was also an active member in Rotary for many years. He loved his cricket, golf and time with family and friends. The memories of the laughter he gave us will live on for years to come. He was a father figure to many and a friend to all. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the nurses and doctors on 4West LGH. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the LGH foundation https:// lghfoundation.com/




Published in North Shore News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
