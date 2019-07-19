COOPER, Brian On Sunday July 7, 2019, Brian Cooper, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at age 86 after a long and courageous battle with dementia. Born October 10, 1932 in Vancouver to Wilfrid Harold and Jessica Cooper, he attended Gilmore Avenue School, Burnaby North High School, UBC, and McMaster University. His degrees were B.Com and MBA. On August 25, 1956 he married Faye Evelyn Fingarson. He worked as an executive in oil exploration, manufacturing, and pulp and paper. He retired as a vice-president of Crown Zellerbach/Crown Forest, (eventually Catalyst) in 1992. He was known for his outstanding sense of humour, excellent manners, social skills, and consideration and unflagging loyalty to family and friends, who all loved him dearly. Brian will be sorely missed by his wife Faye, his two children Paul Cooper (wife Judi) and Valerie Ball (husband Nigel), his four grandchildren Amelia and Shannon Cooper, Vicky Pinchin (husband Tom) and Doug Ball, sister Diane Mahnke, and in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and family too numerous to list. A Celebration of Life will be held at Capilano Golf and Country Club, 420 Southborough Drive, West Vancouver, on Monday, July 29, beginning at 2p.m. (Dress code: no denim). Flowers gratefully declined, but if you wish to make donations in lieu, please direct them to Vancouver Rotary Club Foundation, PO Box 48385, Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC, V7Z 1A1, phone 604-685-0481.
Published in The North Shore News from July 19 to July 26, 2019