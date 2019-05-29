Brian Law Croston, aged 71 years, entered into rest on May 17, 2019, in Langley, BC. He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Sheila; his sons, Colin (Marie-Claire), Jonathan (Natasha), Robert (Cindy), and James; and their families and friends.
He was born in Saskatoon on March 21, 1948, raised in Winnipeg, and moved to West Vancouver in 1976 to raise his family.
A celebration of his life will be held at Henderson's Langley Funeral Home at 20786 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC, on June 1, 2019, at 1:00 pm. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Capilano View Cemetery in West Vancouver, BC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lions Bay Search and Rescue (www.lbsar.com). Condolence messages may be sent to www.hendersonslangleyfunerals.com.
Published in The North Shore News from May 29 to June 27, 2019