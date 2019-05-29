Brian Law Croston (March 21, 1948 - May 17, 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Law Croston.
Service Information
Henderson's Langley Funeral Home
20786 Fraser Highway
Langley, BC
V3A4G6
(604)-530-6488
Obituary

Brian Law Croston, aged 71 years, entered into rest on May 17, 2019, in Langley, BC. He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Sheila; his sons, Colin (Marie-Claire), Jonathan (Natasha), Robert (Cindy), and James; and their families and friends.

He was born in Saskatoon on March 21, 1948, raised in Winnipeg, and moved to West Vancouver in 1976 to raise his family.

A celebration of his life will be held at Henderson's Langley Funeral Home at 20786 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC, on June 1, 2019, at 1:00 pm. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Capilano View Cemetery in West Vancouver, BC.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lions Bay Search and Rescue (www.lbsar.com). Condolence messages may be sent to www.hendersonslangleyfunerals.com.
Published in The North Shore News from May 29 to June 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details