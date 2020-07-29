It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Brian Robson at his home on July 13, 2020. Brian is survived by his loving wife Mavis of 67 years, daughter Jennifer (Gary), son Christopher, granddaughters Sarah (Joshua) and Laura (Curtis), and great grandchildren Ava, London, Levi, and Miles. Brian was predeceased by his son Peter, parents Ronald and Evelyn, and sisters Eileen and Margaret. Born in Bridlington, England on March 7, 1931, Brian immigrated to Ontario, Canada in December 1956 with his wife Mavis. His career as a Chartered Accountant brought Brian and his family West with numerous adventures and a few funny stories along the way. Most of Brian’s career was spent in Vancouver where he founded one of the largest independent accounting firms in Canada and was a well-respected partner, colleague, and mentor, earning a Life Member Award with the Institute of Chartered Accountants. In 2015 Brian and Mavis moved to Kelowna to be closer to the majority of their family.



An avid golfer, gardener, chess and card player, Brian also enjoyed his many trips to Arizona and Hawaii with his wife Mavis. Above all, family was Brian’s greatest pride and joy and his generosity and support helped his children and grandchildren pursue and achieve their various dreams over the years. Brian was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who cherished the many dinners, celebrations, and impromptu visits shared with his family. Gone too soon, Brian will be deeply missed but forever remembered by his friends and family. Honoring Brian’s wishes, an intimate family celebration of life will be held August 2020. A special thank you to the staff at Sandalwood Retirement Resort, Kelowna Fire Department and BC Ambulance for their wonderful care and support during Brian’s passing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store