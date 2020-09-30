It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Bruce Edwin Noakes, age 66, passed away on September 17th, 2020 at his home in North Vancouver. Bruce was predeceased by his true love, Brenda London; and his father, Telford Noakes. Bruce is survived by his children, Chris, David and Bryan; his mom, Hilda; brother Gary; sister Lyla Stewart (Alf); nephews, Sean (Alice), Mathew (Morayah); cousins and special friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not hold a service, but invite you to join us on October 1st at 12:00pm, to take a moment to reflect on a special memory you shared with him, please post your memories and condolences in the Boal Chapel memorial site. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to a charity of your choice or to the Kidney Foundation of Canada in honour of Bruce. Rest in Peace Bruce