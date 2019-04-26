With shattered hearts we announce the passing of Bruce McLennan, loving husband to wife, Jan; adoring father to Randy, Kelly (Ron), and Lori (Dean); and an enamoured Papa to Ryan, Hayley, Marcus, Jack, and Samantha.
Bruce was born and raised in North Vancouver and worked at Pioneer Grain Terminal where he met many life long friends. He was the life of every party and couldn't go anywhere or do anything without running into someone he knew and sharing a good laugh. Bruce enjoyed nothing more than watching his kids and then grandkids play sports and do other activities. A close second was cruising all around the world with Jan. For many years he enjoyed coaching soccer, playing golf, reading, and drinking a beer or two at the Legion. He spent hours playing crib with Lyle (the Gilligan to his Skipper) and eventually taught his grandkids how to play. His grandkids loved to listen to his stories about all the things he got up to and the ruckus he caused.
As requested there will be no service. Raise a rum and Pepsi to Bruce and to his life well lived.
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 26 to May 25, 2019