MILSTED, Bryan Craig August 25, 1950 - April 1, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Bryan Milsted. A long-time resident of Mount Gardner, Bowen Island; Bryan lost a lengthy battle with dementia on April 1st at Berkley Care Centre in North Vancouver. Bryan had a natural talent that most work their whole lives to achieve. He was an incredible artist by choice, and a builder by trade. This combination helped him to construct many beautiful houses and structures on both Bowen Island, and in the Greater Vancouver Area. Bryan was born in West Vancouver, and grew up on the North Shore, and in Roberts Creek, on the Sunshine Coast. As an adult, he lived briefly on the Coast, before building his forever home on Bowen Island, and spending many holidays relaxing on the beaches of Mexico. His creative eye, his vibrant smile, and his indisputable love of a good time will be sorely missed by his friends and family. Bryan was one of 5 sons born to mother (Lauretta, 95), and his late father Thomas Milsted, who passed away on the same day (April 1) just 2 years ago at 98 years old. Bryan is survived by his mother, his brothers; Roger (Bonnie), Nelson (Liz), Guy (Karen), and Glen (Barbara), and his sons, Jesse (Alex) and Rob (Maya). Jesse and Rob are both gifted tradesmen and passionate family men who radiate the same Milsted artistic energy that Bryan once did. His legacy lives on in his 3 delightful granddaughters; Miel, Neva and Avery. While the family has been reassured that Bryan's passing was not related to COVID 19, it does come at an unfortunate time as far as celebrating his life or giving him the recognition he deserves. We appreciate your kind words, and condolences, and the family will organize a celebration when social gatherings are allowed once again. If you would like to be informed of the details, please contact a family member. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada, or the Capilano or Berkley Care Centres on the North Shore are appreciated.







