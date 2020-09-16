Deeply loved by Lorraine (nee Hodson), Jennifer and Philip (Julia), grandsons, Benjamin and Alexander, his brother, Dennis (Jill) of Calgary and their children, Tim (Cassandra) and Anna, and the Tom Hodson family. "Michael could handle any emergency calmly and capably. He watched over us keeping us safe, and on our right path." Michael was big in stature. He had a big heart for all. A donation in Michael Burns' name would be appreciated at the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation: Hospice/Palliative Care. Michael died at home with his wife of 53 years, his children, his dog, and with the tender care of palliative care nurses. Thank you. There will be a memorial service at a later date.